Kate Moss Opens Up About Testifying In Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Kate Moss has opened up about her testimony in the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial. In a recent interview with the BBC's Desert Island Discs, the model spoke on her critical testimony via video call, "I know the truth about Johnny. I had to say that truth." She went on to say that "fairness and justice" are what it's all about, meaning it wasn't difficult for her to take the stand and tell her story.

Back in May, Moss got involved in the highly-publicized defamation trial after Amber brought up the model's past relationship with Johnny. Kate and Johnny were a couple in the mid-90s and Amber mentioned their relationship as she recounted Depp allegedly swinging at her on a staircase. According to TMZ, Amber said when the moment happened, she thought of a rumored incident between Johnny and Kate so she "felt she knew what was coming and swung at him."

Johnny's lawyers called Kate to the stand and she told a very different story than Amber's. During her testimony, Kate recalled an incident when she was at a hotel with Johnny and slipped down the stairs in the rain, which injured her back. She said she cried out in pain and Johnny came rushing to carry her inside the hotel room and get her medical attention. She also testified that the actor never got physical with her in any way during their time together. Kate said the staircase incident was an accident and Johnny was there to help her.

Soon after, the jury came to a unanimous decision in favor of Johnny Depp. However, Heard's lawyers recently filed the necessary documents to appeal the verdict.