Peeping Tom Caught On Camera In Arizona, Says It Gives Him A 'Rush'

By Ginny Reese

August 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An Arizona man was arrested after getting caught peeking into a window. 12 News reported that 28-year-old Evan Matthew Hanhardt was caught for over a week on doorbell cameras going up to windows and peeking inside.

Stephanie Ortiz, who lives in the neighborhood, said, "Yeah, it's pretty scary. You think you live in a safe area and then come to find out somebody's peeping on our neighbors and our community, and it's very upsetting."

Neighbors were posting similar videos to a community Facebook group to help find the man. But just after 9 p.m. on Monday, an off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer caught him in the act and detained him until police arrived.

Sgt. Tommy Hale, a public information officer with Surprise PD said, "Certainly, this is very disturbing for a young lady to look outside her window and see some man looking in. Obviously very concerning to our community members."

According to police records, Hanhardt admitted to the crimes and told police he got a "rush" from it. Harnhardt told police that he began looking into windows as a teenager in California, and he just recently picked the habit back up.

Hale said, "As a result of him self-admitting during the interview, we ended up booking him on eight counts of voyeurism, which is a class-five felony here in the state of Arizona."

Since Harnhardt was seen on camera so often peeking into windows, police believe there may be many more victims. If you believe this has happened to you or if you have video of him peeking into your window, you are being urged to contact police at 623-222-TIPS or crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.