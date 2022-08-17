Peeping Tom Caught On Camera In Arizona, Says It Gives Him A 'Rush'

An Arizona man was arrested after getting caught peeking into a window. 12 News reported that 28-year-old Evan Matthew Hanhardt was caught for over a week on doorbell cameras going up to windows and peeking inside.

Stephanie Ortiz, who lives in the neighborhood, said, "Yeah, it's pretty scary. You think you live in a safe area and then come to find out somebody's peeping on our neighbors and our community, and it's very upsetting."

Neighbors were posting similar videos to a community Facebook group to help find the man. But just after 9 p.m. on Monday, an off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer caught him in the act and detained him until police arrived.

Sgt. Tommy Hale, a public information officer with Surprise PD said, "Certainly, this is very disturbing for a young lady to look outside her window and see some man looking in. Obviously very concerning to our community members."

According to police records, Hanhardt admitted to the crimes and told police he got a "rush" from it. Harnhardt told police that he began looking into windows as a teenager in California, and he just recently picked the habit back up.

Hale said, "As a result of him self-admitting during the interview, we ended up booking him on eight counts of voyeurism, which is a class-five felony here in the state of Arizona."

Since Harnhardt was seen on camera so often peeking into windows, police believe there may be many more victims. If you believe this has happened to you or if you have video of him peeking into your window, you are being urged to contact police at 623-222-TIPS or crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.