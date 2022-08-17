Rachel Bilson Shocks Fans With NSFW Joke About Ex-Boyfriend Bill Hader

Hader and Bilson first sparked relationship rumors in late 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2020. When they ended the relationship later that year, Bilson revealed that it "hurt like a motherf---er." Splitting up during the COVID-19 pandemic didn't help. The O.C. actress spoke to Mandy Moore about dealing with it while being isolated in the early days of the pandemic. Bilson "could not leave [her] house” due to quarantine, meaning she “had nothing else to do but sit in it, deal with it and feel it.”

“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “Harder than childbirth. … If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that, and I’m ready for the next thing.’”

Bilson shared a daughter with ex-fiancé Hayden Christiansen and is now dating artist Zac LaRoc. Hader dated actress Anna Kendrick after his split with Bilson and is currently single. He shares three daughters with his ex-wife Maggie Carey.