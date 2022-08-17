Selena Gomez And Tyga Spotted Together In LA

Selena Gomez and Tyga were spotted hanging out together in LA Wednesday morning (August 17), via TMZ.

The outlet reports that the two were seen at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood around 2:30 AM. Gomez reportedly left out of a back door while Tyga left from the front. TMZ obtained photos which you can view here. Sources told the publication that the "Good For You" singer arrived at the restaurant shortly before midnight while the rapper was already inside. Security seemingly didn't let others inside of the club while they were inside and the duo hung out past the closing time of 2 AM. Prior to this, Tyga attended Gomez's star-studded 30th birthday celebration which included guests like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Gomez has lots of exciting projects in the works and today she finally gave fans a teaser for new music. The singer posted a photo on her Instagram stories with REMA hinting at a collab. “Coming soon," she wrote. In an interview with Deadline's Crew Call back in June, Gomez revealed that she was currently in the studio working on her next album. "I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now," she said.