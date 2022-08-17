Taylor Swift Asked To Be An Extra In 'Twilight' Saga But Was Turned Down
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 17, 2022
Taylor Swift was almost in one of the most popular film franchises of the late 2000s and early 2010s. In a recent episode of The Twilight Effect podcast hosted by Ashley Green, who played Alice Cullen in the now-infamous Twilight Saga, the director of New Moon shared some never-before-heard behind-the-scenes stories. While discussing the processing of casting for the series' second film, director Chris Weitz revealed that Swift actually asked to be an extra in the movie.
"The craziest one of all was to hear that Taylor Swift was a huge "twigh-hard" (the name for diehard fans of the fictional series)," Weitz said. "Actually, Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie. She will be someone at the cafeteria or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'"
Weitz then cited the reason for ultimately turning down Swift's request. "The hardest thing for me was to be like... the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, like, for about five minutes nobody is going to be able to process anything," he said. Green then shared that she had no idea the Grammy-winning artist had requested to be in the film.
"I kick myself for it too," he continued. "I was like, 'Wow! I could have been hanging out with Taylor Swift. Maybe we could have been friends.' But sometimes you make decisions and you're like this is for the best of the film."
Weitz and Green start their conversation about Swift at the 31:40 mark.