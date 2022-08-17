Taylor Swift Asked To Be An Extra In 'Twilight' Saga But Was Turned Down

Taylor Swift was almost in one of the most popular film franchises of the late 2000s and early 2010s. In a recent episode of The Twilight Effect podcast hosted by Ashley Green, who played Alice Cullen in the now-infamous Twilight Saga, the director of New Moon shared some never-before-heard behind-the-scenes stories. While discussing the processing of casting for the series' second film, director Chris Weitz revealed that Swift actually asked to be an extra in the movie.

"The craziest one of all was to hear that Taylor Swift was a huge "twigh-hard" (the name for diehard fans of the fictional series)," Weitz said. "Actually, Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie. She will be someone at the cafeteria or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'"