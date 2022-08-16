Taylor Swift Is Getting The Highest Honor At Nashville Songwriter Awards

Taylor Swift will be recognized for her contributions to songwriting at the upcoming Nashville Songwriter Awards. The ceremony will be held at the Ryman Auditorium on September 20th, according to The Tennessean.

The Grammy winner is set to be named the "Songwriter-Artist of the Decade" by the Nashville Songwriters Association International. Swift is one of the two "Decade Honorees" in addition to country songwriter Ashley Gorley. However, it's currently unclear if she will be present at the Nashville ceremony to be recognized with the honor. The pop star has taken home NSAI's "Songwriter-Artist of the Year" seven times between 2007 and 2015 and has attended the annual gala until 2013.

Swift will have a chance to win another prestigious award early next year after it was revealed that her directorial debut All Too Well: The Short Film is eligible for an Academy Award. The 14-minute short qualifies in the live-action short category, an area where major stars like Kobe Bryant and Riz Ahmed have won coveted trophies. Swift is currently working with a top consulting firm to guide the awards campaign. All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink, is also up for video of the year and best long-form video at the MTV VMA's, which is scheduled for August 28.

Earlier this summer, Swift attended the Tribeca Film Festival for a special screening and conversation about the short film. Check out All Too Well: The Short Film starring Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien below.