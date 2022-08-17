Texas Temps Likely To Regularly Hit 125 Degrees In the Next 30 Years

By Ginny Reese

August 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Texas will likely regularly see temperatures exceeding 125 degrees in the coming years.

The Star-Telegram reported that Texas, along with other parts of the country, are at risk of being exposed to extreme heat. A new study finds that an "extreme heat belt" is being formed across the middle of the country, spanning from Texas and Louisiana up to Nebraska and Indiana. It includes all the states in between.

The study from the First Street Foundation says that at least one day a year, Texas will likely see temperatures hit 125 degrees, which is the National Weather Service's extreme heat threshold.

Jeremy Porter, First Street's chief research officer, said, "It's gotten hotter now than it was in the past, but we're not done with the increasing exposure to extreme heat. It's going to continue to increase into the future."

The research also shows that the state will see more triple-digit days in the coming years. In 2023 alone, Texas is expected to see at least 109 triple-digit days.

You can learn more about the "Extreme Heat Belt" on the First Street Foundation's website.

