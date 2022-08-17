This Is The Tallest Roller Coaster In Texas

Do you like the thrill of barreling down a roller coaster? How about the tallest roller coaster in the state? There are more than 750 operating roller coasters in the United States, giving plenty of chances for you to get your thrills.

Coaster 101 compiled a list of the tallest roller coasters in each state. The website states, "If you're a coaster enthusiast, you might be able to point out a few of the tallest roller coasters out there, like the 456-foot tall Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure or 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point, but what about some of the lesser known tallest roller coasters in each state?"

The website also states that the tallest roller coasters in certain states are less than 20 feet tall!

According to the list, the tallest roller coaster in Texas is Titan at Six Flags Over Texas. It stands at 245 feet and is one of three coasters manufactured by Giovanola.

A full list of each state's tallest roller coaster can be found on Coaster 101's website.