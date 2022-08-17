This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Georgia

Loaded fries are a genius way to turn a snack into a meal. The popular menu item can be topped with chili, cheese, scallions, tomato, sour cream, ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, pork, jackfruit, and so much more! Some restaurants will even allow you to choose the toppings that you want to create a custom order. There is one restaurant in Georgia that serves loaded fries to such perfection that you won't even want to alter them due to the exceptional flavor combination that the signature dish offers.

According to LoveFood, the best loaded fries in the entire state of Georgia can be found at Torched Hop Brewing Company in Midtown, Atlanta. LoveFood specifically mentioned ordering the 'wu-fries' which are covered in bacon, cheese, buffalo, ranch, and scallions.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"The wu-fries (waffle fries) at Torched Hop Brewing Company – a microbrewery and tap house in Atlanta’s Midtown – are as delicious as they come. They’re even better served smothered in buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, Cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon and scallions, which is why they’re one of the most popular things on the menu. In fact, many customers consider them a must as they’re perfect for soaking up the craft brews on tap."