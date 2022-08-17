This Texas Zip Code Is The Hottest For Home Sales

One zip code in Texas has prevailed above the others for home sales and buyer interest.

A new Realtor.com analysis lists the hottest zip codes of 2022. The website states, "Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Code rankings take into account two aspects of the housing market: 1) market demand, as measured by unique viewers per property on realtor.com, and 2) the pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on realtor.com."

According to the analysis, the hottest zip code in Texas for home sales is Irving's 75060.

Overall, Texas scored poorly on the "50 Hottest" list. Only one other zip code besides Irving's made it into the top 50, and it was El Paso's 79934. Irving placed at number 44 on the list, while El Paso barely squeezed in at number 50.

According to the list, here are the top 10 hottest zip codes in the country:

14618- Brighton, NY 03062- Nashua, NH 43085- Worthington, OH 03038- Derry, NH 04062- Windham, ME 18017- Bethlehem, PA 37604- Johnson City, TN 03106- Hooksett, NH 02760- North Attleboro, MA 04210- Auburn, ME

A full list of the country's hottest zip codes can be found at Realtor.com.