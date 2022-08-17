Watch The Extended Cut Of Louis Tomlinson's 'X-Factor' Audition

By Yashira C.

August 17, 2022

The X Factor has released an extended cut of Louis Tomlinson's first audition. The video follows the release of the extended audition cuts of his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles and Zayn. Watch the audition above.

On Wednesday (August 17), the series tweeted, "We've kept you waiting long enough! It's time for @Louis_Tomlinson's EXTENDED #XFactor Audition, featuring a previously UNSEEN second song (and sorry, the rumours aren't true, it's not Mr Brightside.)" In the linked video, a nervous 18-year-old Tomlinson is seen preparing to sing before judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh. Tomlinson sings two covers: “Elvis Ain’t Dead” by Scouting for Girls and the '00s classic “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T's.

The singer is interrupted mid-song by Cowell asking him what other songs he's performing. “I’m so nervous,” he tells the judge to which Cowell responds with, “You’re actually doing well, which is why we asked you to do a second song.” When he's finished performing “Hey There Delilah," Scherzinger tells him “You feel like you look a little defeated." Tomlinson replies, “Yeah, I can do so much better than that, honestly. If you just give me a chance.” Of course, the audition concludes with all the judges giving him a "Yes" to the next round. Currently, the singer has an upcoming second solo album in the works.

