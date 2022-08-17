Zoë Kravitz Shares Why She Was First 'Drawn' To Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz felt a connection to her boyfriend, Channing Tatum before they even met. In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress opened up about choosing her now-boyfriend in a role for her upcoming thriller film Pussy Island, which will serve as her directorial debut. For the role of tech mogul Slater King, Kravitz knew she needed "someone who hadn't played a dark character before." She then admitted that Tatum was her first choice.



"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," Kravitz told WSJ Magazine via E! News. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right." She went on to say, "I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that," referring to Tatum's roles in Magic Mike and countless rom-com films.

The couple started their romance while working together on the film. They confirmed their relationship while holding hands in New York last year. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," Kravitz said of her experience working on the upcoming film. "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

Tatum has also opened up about working with his girlfriend on the project. "It's always really intriguing to have someone bring you something that literally no one else has ever thought of you for." He continued, "I didn't know Zoë before I met her for the film. When we first met the movie was pretty different than its form now, but the themes were the same. All the iterations it has gone through were all pretty punk rock, to be honest."