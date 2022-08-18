7 Chicago Children Shot Within The Last 17 Hours

By Logan DeLoye

August 18, 2022

Fire Line
Photo: Getty Images

As crime continues to plague the city, police reports show that seven children have been shot within the last 17 hours, with one fatality. According to The Lawton Constitution, a 14-year-old boy was shot on Thursday morning off of South Yates Boulevard and authorities were called to the scene. A suspect in a green jaguar shot the child as he was waking down the street. The suspect remains on the loose.

The child was taken to the hospital and remains in fair condition. 15-year-old Benjamin Ortega was outside of his family home off of South Trumbull Avenue on Sunday at 9:00 p.m when he was shot in the stomach. The Lawton Constitution mentioned that he was immediately taken to the hospital but did not make it due to the intensity of injuries that were sustained. There have been no details provided by authorities regarding the suspects involved in the incident.

Just two hours before Ortega was shot, four teenagers aged 15 to 16 were standing outside of a condemned home on Union Avenue. They were taken to the hospital and are all in fair condition. The youngest of the seven shooting victims was a 6-year-old boy. The child was shot in the back outside of an apartment complex off of South Vernon Avenue. He was immediately taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

