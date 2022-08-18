Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady For Missing Training Camp

“I do wonder where his head is at right now,” Volin said. “The older Brady gets, the less we criticize and wonder if he can actually play. I mean, he was so good at 44, there's no doubt in our minds that if Brady is fully committed that he can have a terrific season at 45, but there are definitely signs that his head isn't fully into it. And, I try not to be the body language police, but I was at Bucs practice yesterday, and he looked miserable.”

Volin then speculated whether the situation in Tampa was ideal for for Brady, specifically noting the recent retirement of longtime Patriots and Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski and recent injury to starting center Ryan Jensen.

“I don’t think he loves the humidity in Tampa; it is very swampy out here every morning. His buddy Gronk has retired, that’s his running mate, that’s his guy, and now he looks all over the field and he’s throwing to Kyle Rudolph. Chris Godwin is banged up, and we’re not sure when he’s going to be himself again. Brady's center goes down.

"There are just a lot of things going on with the team, and we also know playing with the Bucs was not his No. 1 wish this year. If he had gotten his way, he'd be running the Dolphins.”

Brady was absent from the Bucs' practice last Thursday (August 11) and was expected to be away from the team for several days, head coach Todd Bowles said via NFL Network senior insider Ian Rapoport.