Body Of Second Swimmer Who Jumped Off 'Jaws Bridge' Found

By Jason Hall

August 18, 2022

Increased Shark Sightings Along Cape Cod Coast Linked To Seal Population Growth
Photo: Getty Images

The body of a second swimmer reported missing after jumping off the "Jaws Bridge" last weekend was found on Thursday (August 18).

Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was found dead four days after he and three others jumped from the bridge in Edgartown on Sunday (August 14), CBS News reports.

Tavaris Bulgin, 26, Tavaughn's brother, was also reported missing and later found dead on Monday (August 15) morning.

Massachusetts State Police said Tavaughn Bulgin's body was spotted by a shell fisherman at around 11:30 a.m. in a marshy area on the pond side of the bridge on Thursday.

Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were reported to be staying in Oak Bluffs while working at Normans Restaurant during the summer.

Massachusetts State Police initially announced that "two young adult males jumped into the ocean from the 'Jaws Bridge' between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs and did not return," which led to "marine, air and investigative assets and local first responders" conducting a search in the area before later confirming that the body of one of the victim.

The United States Coast Guard Northeast District later announced it suspended its search for the second missing swimmer in Martha's Vineyard "pending further developments."

Video shared by Twitter user @SportsDocKA showed authorities continuing to search for the two individuals in the early hours of Monday morning.

The area is featured in numerous key scenes of the iconic Jaws film, directed by Steven Spielberg, which centers around a man-eating shark attacking the fictional New England community of Amity Island, though the movie was actually filmed in Martha's Vineyard.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.