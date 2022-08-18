Body Of Second Swimmer Who Jumped Off 'Jaws Bridge' Found

The body of a second swimmer reported missing after jumping off the "Jaws Bridge" last weekend was found on Thursday (August 18).

Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was found dead four days after he and three others jumped from the bridge in Edgartown on Sunday (August 14), CBS News reports.

Tavaris Bulgin, 26, Tavaughn's brother, was also reported missing and later found dead on Monday (August 15) morning.

Massachusetts State Police said Tavaughn Bulgin's body was spotted by a shell fisherman at around 11:30 a.m. in a marshy area on the pond side of the bridge on Thursday.

Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were reported to be staying in Oak Bluffs while working at Normans Restaurant during the summer.

Massachusetts State Police initially announced that "two young adult males jumped into the ocean from the 'Jaws Bridge' between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs and did not return," which led to "marine, air and investigative assets and local first responders" conducting a search in the area before later confirming that the body of one of the victim.

The United States Coast Guard Northeast District later announced it suspended its search for the second missing swimmer in Martha's Vineyard "pending further developments."