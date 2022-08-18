Georgia Woman Disappears While Roommate Is Home

A women living in a shared space with her sister just Northwest of Atlanta has been missing since the start of the week, and her family is desperate to locate her. According to WSB-TV, 26-year-old Savannah Sheats was at her home off of Verlaine Place at 9:00 p.m on Tuesday, and has not been seen since.

Her sister spoke to police and detailed seeing Savannah that night. When she woke up around 10:00 a.m the next morning, Savannah was no where to be seen. Missing along with Savannah were her car and birth certificate. The car title was also gone, but Savanah's cellphone remained inside of the home. WSB-TV mentioned that the sister called Savannah's work office before notifying the police that she was missing. When Savannah's office said that she had not shown up for work that morning, her sister knew that something was horribly wrong. The sister also mentioned to police that Savannah suffered from depression.

The car that is missing is a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and the license plate number is RAX9697. No information was released regarding a possible suspect. Local investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Sheats or her car since Tuesday to call their office at 404-546-4235.