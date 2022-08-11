Georgia Man Calls 911 Over Cold Fries, Turns Out To Be Murder Suspect

An Atlanta resident was arrested after a series of unique events that started with a complaint about cold french fries. According to WSB-TV, Antoine Sims was less than impressed with the cold fries that he was served at a metro McDonalds. Not only were the fries cold, but Sims was also not given a receipt for the order. After a few choice words with the manager, Sims called 911.

WSB-TV mentioned that the manager also called 911, and wanted Sims arrested for criminally trespassing. The police did not immediately arrest Sims. While running a background check, authorities told Sims to fill out a "criminal trespass notice." Footage detailed Sims asking the police multiple times if he would be arrested. Police soon discovered that Sims had an active warrant out for his arrest since 2018 for charges encompassing homicide. By the time the background check was dispatched to police, Sims asked a third time if he was going to be arrested. An officer replied, "Yes, you are," and Sims ran away.

He ran all the way to a nearby apartment complex where police used a taser to detain him. WSB-TV detailed via a police report that Sims was suspected of burning a car with a body inside of it and never showed up for the hearing in 2018. Sims was taken to jail following the cold fries complaint.