Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In Dallas

You know that feeling when you're sitting at a Mexican restaurant and the waiter brings out a sizzling hot plate of fresh fajitas that smell like Heaven? Well, those fajitas could be for you today. August 18th is National Fajita Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out for a yummy dinner.

So where is the best place to go in the city to get fajitas? Yelp has a list of each state's highest-rated fajitas in the city.

According to the list, the best place in Dallas to get fajitas is Gabriela & Sofia's Tex-Mex. Many Yelp users left great reviews for the eatery. One user wrote:

"HIDDEN GEM!!! I came here on a Sunday morning with my boyfriend and we absolutely fell in love with this place. I arrived wanting brunch food, but everything on the menu looked SO good..."

According to the list, here are the top ten spots in the city to grab some fajitas:

Gabriela & Sofia's Tex-Mex E Bar Tex-Mex Meso Maya Comida y Copas Las Palmas Emilio's Mexican Kitchen Avila's Mexican Restaurant Mami Coco Ernesto's Mexican Restaurant Mexican Sugar Molcajetes

A full list of the best fajitas in the city can be found on Yelp's website.