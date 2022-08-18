Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In Phoenix

You know that feeling when you're sitting at a Mexican restaurant and the waiter brings out a sizzling hot plate of fresh fajitas that smell like Heaven? Well, those fajitas could be for you today. August 18th is National Fajita Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out for a yummy dinner.

So where is the best place to go in the city to get fajitas? Yelp has a list of each state's highest-rated fajitas in the city.

According to the list, the best place in Phoenix to get fajitas is Mi Pueblo Mexican Food. Many Yelp users left great reviews for the eatery. One user wrote:

"Love this little jewel of a restaurant when I'm craving authentic Mexican cuisine. Just call in your order and they will have your efficiently prepared meal promptly ready for pick up. Yum!!!"

According to the list, here are the top ten spots in the city to grab some fajitas:

Mi Pueblo Mexican Food Cocina Madrigal Anaya's Fresh Mexican Restaurant Caliente Mexican Grill Presidio Cocina Mexicana Casa Corazon Restaurant Mi Patio Mexican Food Barrio Queen Casa Jalisco Mexican Food Mariscos Playa Hermosa

A full list of the best fajitas in the city can be found on Yelp's website.