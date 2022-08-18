Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In Tucson

By Ginny Reese

August 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You know that feeling when you're sitting at a Mexican restaurant and the waiter brings out a sizzling hot plate of fresh fajitas that smell like Heaven? Well, those fajitas could be for you today. August 18th is National Fajita Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out for a yummy dinner.

So where is the best place to go in the city to get fajitas? Yelp has a list of each state's highest-rated fajitas in the city.

According to the list, the best place in Tucson to get fajitas is Guadalajara Original Grill. Many Yelp users left great reviews for the eatery. One user wrote:

"The best Mexican restaurant I have found in Arizona. Every time we are in town we will stop in for a meal and home made salsa."

According to the list, here are the top ten spots in the city to grab some fajitas:

  1. Guadalajara Original Grill
  2. El Charro Cafe
  3. Calle Tepa
  4. El Sur Restaurant
  5. Salsa Verde Restaurant
  6. El Merendero
  7. Mariscos Chihuahua
  8. Maico
  9. La Indita
  10. El Chinito Gordo

A full list of the best fajitas in the city can be found on Yelp's website.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.