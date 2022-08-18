Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In San Antonio

You know that feeling when you're sitting at a Mexican restaurant and the waiter brings out a sizzling hot plate of fresh fajitas that smell like Heaven? Well, those fajitas could be for you today. August 18th is National Fajita Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out for a yummy dinner.

So where is the best place to go in the city to get fajitas? Yelp has a list of each state's highest-rated fajitas in the city.

According to the list, the best place in San Antonio to get fajitas is Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina. Many Yelp users left great reviews for the eatery. One user wrote:

"Excellent food and service!!! If you love Mexican food then this restaurant is a must and it's reasonably priced."

According to the list, here are the top ten spots in the city to grab some fajitas:

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina Tlahco Mexican Kitchen Los Azulejos Al Carbon Pollos Asados Los Norteños Pollos Asados Don Jose Pete's Tako House Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine Guadajillos The Shortcut to Mexico Lula's Mexican Cafe

A full list of the best fajitas in the city can be found on Yelp's website.