Lil Durk Resurfaces With DJ Khaled After Suffering From Eye Injury

Lil Durk was injured after he hit the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago at the end of July. According to footage of his set, the rapper was walking toward the left end of the stage when one of the pyrotechnic devices exploded near his face and hit him in the right eye. He actually finished his performance before he got medical treatment. The following day, he posted a photo of himself with a bandage over his eye and said that he was taking a break from performing for awhile in order to heal.



"Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health," Durk wrote. "I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all 💙."



As fans will notice in Khaled's recent post, Durk doesn't seem to have any remnants of the injury. The OTF founder recovered just in time to star in the music video for his collaboration with Khaled. Look out for God Did dropping on August 26 and check out more footage from their recent video shoot below.

