Princess Diana's Bodyguard On How She'd Deal With William & Harry's Rift

Princess Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe revealed how he thinks the late mother would have dealt with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry's rift. Writing for Hello Magazine, he shared that he believes Princess Diana would have helped the two brothers resolve their issues.

"Her desire was to make things better for people who needed help," he wrote. "As for the rift between William and Harry; when two siblings fight there's usually a close relative to give advice and Diana would have taken on that role. She would have understood the problems that have been raised and helped her boys solve them, while giving Harry the advice he seems to lack right now." He also added, "There's no doubt she would have enjoyed the relationships they have with their wives, and loved spending time with her five grandchildren."

Wharfe served as a royal bodyguard for 16 years working for Diana from 1988 to 1993, which Hello points out as the five most turbulent years of her marriage to Prince Charles. As the 25th anniversary of her death approaches Wharfe reflected, "There was no one quite like Diana. She is without doubt the most charismatic person I've ever met within the royal family."

"Throughout my time with her, I witnessed the good she did, the challenges she faced, her compassion and generosity. "My primary role was to protect her, but I was also there when she needed reassurance, the odd piece of advice and even a comforting hug. This personal touch was unlike anything I'd experienced during my 16 years of service to the royal family, but it was the way Diana worked and, for the first time in my life, I learnt how important it is to listen."