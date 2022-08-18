Spirit Halloween Stores Are Already Popping Up Around Texas: Here's Where
By Dani Medina
August 18, 2022
It's never too early to get into the Halloween spirit!
With the spooky holiday just two months away, Spirit Halloween stores are already popping up in Texas. In addition to your favorite costumes, some new licensed merch has been added to store shelves, including Encanto, The Incredibles, Ted Lasso, The Wizard of Oz, Squid Game and Yellowstone.
Here's a full list of Spirit Halloween locations around the Lone Star State:
Please contact your local Spirit Halloween for up-to-date hours and information.
Open now
- Abilene: 2636 Barrow Street
- Amarillo: 3440 Bell Street Ste 203
- Arlington: 4217 South Cooper Street
- Austin: 4107 S Capital of Texas Hwy
- Baytown: 1801 Garth Road
- Beaumont: 4029 Dowlen Road
- Bryan: 725 East Villa Maria Road
- Cleburne: 1663 West Henderson Street
- College Station: 2408- B Texas Avenue South
- Conroe: 1100 West Dallas Street
- Conroe: 132 League Line Road
- Dallas: 2415 North Haskell Avenue
- Dallas: 9384 N Central Expy
- Dallas: 16631 N Coit Road
- Denton: 2201 S Interstate 35 E
- El Paso: 7410 Remcon Circle
- El Paso: 7051 South Desert Boulevard
- Galveston: 5908 Broadway St
- Grand Prairie: 2503 W Interstate 20
- Greenville: 8110 Texas 34
- Harker Heights: 201 E Central Texas Expressway
- Harlingen: 2313 West Lincoln Street
- Houston: 11081 Westheimer Road
- Houston: 14440 Hillcroft Street
- Houston: 5215 FM 1960 Rd W
- Houston: 2409 Bay Area Boulevard
- Hurst: 884 NE Mall Blvd
- Lake Jackson: 100 Texas 332
- Laredo: 4600 San Dario Avenue
- Longview: 1207 East Marshall Avenue
- Lubbock: 5025 50th Street
- Lubbock: 6002 Slide Road
- Lufkin: 4600 South Medford Drive
- Marshall: 1300 East Pinecrest Drive
- Midland: 3303 West Illinois Avenue Ste B15
- Port Arthur: 3100 Central Mall Drive
- Round Rock: 2701 Parker Drive
- San Angelo: 4001 Sunset Drive Suite 3000
- San Antonio: 255 East Basse Road
- San Antonio: 4522 Fredericksburg Road
- San Antonio: 2606 TPC Parkway Space 111
- Spring Branch: 20475 Texas 46
- Terrell: 1406 West Moore Avenue
- Tyler: 4516 South Broadway Ave
- Tyler: 8942 South Broadway Avenue
- Waco: 5301 Bosque Boulevard
- Weslaco: 1025 Texas Boulevard North Suite #9
Coming soon
- Allen: 190 East Stacy Road
- Amarillo: 7701 I-40 Frontage Road Ste 700
- Arlington: 1638 West Randol Mill Road
- Austin: 2900 West Anderson Lane
- Austin: 2110 West Slaughter Lane
- Bee Cave: 12800 Galleria Circle
- Cedar Hill: 305 W FM1382
- Cedar Park: 3100 East Whitestone Boulevard
- Corpus Christi: 3901 South Padre Island Drive
- Corpus Christi: 10241 South Padre Island Drive
- Corsicana: 2211 South Interstate Highway 45
- Dallas: 6333 East Mockingbird Lane #141
- Dallas: 14902 Preston Road
- Eagle Pass: 455 South Bibb Avenue
- El Paso: 5917 North Mesa Street
- El Paso: 9111 Dyer Street
- El Paso: 1301 Lee Trevino Drive
- Fort Worth: 5026 South Hulen St
- Frisco: 4112 Legacy Drive
- Frisco: 2930 Preston Road
- Garland: 430 Winecup Way
- Georgetown: 1019 W University Ave
- Highland Village: 1401 Shoal Creek
- Houston: 5520 Weslayan Street
- Houston: 5125 Richmond Avenue
- Houston: 726 Meyerland Plaza
- Houston: 9726 Katy Freeway
- Houston: 10065 Almeda Genoa Rd
- Houston: 11623 Katy Freeway
- Houston: 9215 West Road
- Houston: 7714 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W
- Humble: 232 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E
- Humble: 20131 US 59
- Irving: 3751 Irving Mall
- Katy: 400 W Grand Parkway S
- Kerrville: 200 Sidney Baker Street South
- Killeen: 2100 S W S Young Drive
- League City: 2801- Gulf Freeway South
- Lewisville: 2424 Stemmons Freeway
- Lubbock: 2721 50th Street
- McAllen: 1801 South 10th Street
- McAllen: 2901 North 10th Street
- Mesquite: 1515 North Town East Boulevard
- Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6
- Nacogdoches: 3801 North Street
- New Braunfels: 227 Creekside Crossing
- Odessa: 2635 North County Road West
- Odessa: 6359 East Hwy Texas 191
- Palestine: 2117 Texas 256 Loop
- Paris: 3020 Clarksville Street
- Pasadena: 1000 Southmore Avenue
- Pearland: 2650 Pearland Parkway #120
- Plano: 1201 North Central Expressway
- Richardson: 1455 West Buckingham Road
- Rockwall: 1023 East Interstate 30
- San Antonio: 2902 Goliad Road #112
- San Antonio: 602 Northwest Loop 410
- San Antonio: 6065 Northwest Loop 410 suite 145
- San Antonio: 10004 Wurzbach Road
- San Antonio: 13013 San Pedro Avenue
- San Antonio: 1401 Southwest Loop 410
- San Antonio: 6909 Texas 1604 Loop
- San Marcos: 3941 Interstate Highway 35 South
- Seguin: 1500 East Court Street
- Sherman: 1938 North Grand Avenue
- Stafford: 12656 Fountain Lake Circle
- Temple: 3111 South 31st Street
- Texarkana: 4250 Saint Michael Drive
- The Woodlands: 4775 W Panther Creek Dr
- Victoria: 7800 North Navarro Street Suite 175
- Waco: 135 Eastgate Plaza
- Weatherford: 627 Palo Pinto Street
- Weatherford: 116 Interstate 20
- Webster: 1249 W Bay Area Boulevard
- Wichita Falls: 3111 Midwestern Parkway
Open and coming soon dates as of August 18.