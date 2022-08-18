Spirit Halloween Stores Are Already Popping Up Around Texas: Here's Where

It's never too early to get into the Halloween spirit!

With the spooky holiday just two months away, Spirit Halloween stores are already popping up in Texas. In addition to your favorite costumes, some new licensed merch has been added to store shelves, including Encanto, The Incredibles, Ted Lasso, The Wizard of Oz, Squid Game and Yellowstone.

Here's a full list of Spirit Halloween locations around the Lone Star State:

Please contact your local Spirit Halloween for up-to-date hours and information.

Open now

Abilene: 2636 Barrow Street

Amarillo: 3440 Bell Street Ste 203

Arlington: 4217 South Cooper Street

Austin: 4107 S Capital of Texas Hwy

Baytown: 1801 Garth Road

Beaumont: 4029 Dowlen Road

Bryan: 725 East Villa Maria Road

Cleburne: 1663 West Henderson Street

College Station: 2408- B Texas Avenue South

Conroe: 1100 West Dallas Street

Conroe: 132 League Line Road

Dallas: 2415 North Haskell Avenue

Dallas: 9384 N Central Expy

Dallas: 16631 N Coit Road

Denton: 2201 S Interstate 35 E

El Paso: 7410 Remcon Circle

El Paso: 7051 South Desert Boulevard

Galveston: 5908 Broadway St

Grand Prairie: 2503 W Interstate 20

Greenville: 8110 Texas 34

Harker Heights: 201 E Central Texas Expressway

Harlingen: 2313 West Lincoln Street

Houston: 11081 Westheimer Road

Houston: 14440 Hillcroft Street

Houston: 5215 FM 1960 Rd W

Houston: 2409 Bay Area Boulevard

Hurst: 884 NE Mall Blvd

Lake Jackson: 100 Texas 332

Laredo: 4600 San Dario Avenue

Longview: 1207 East Marshall Avenue

Lubbock: 5025 50th Street

Lubbock: 6002 Slide Road

Lufkin: 4600 South Medford Drive

Marshall: 1300 East Pinecrest Drive

Midland: 3303 West Illinois Avenue Ste B15

Port Arthur: 3100 Central Mall Drive

Round Rock: 2701 Parker Drive

San Angelo: 4001 Sunset Drive Suite 3000

San Antonio: 255 East Basse Road

San Antonio: 4522 Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio: 2606 TPC Parkway Space 111

Spring Branch: 20475 Texas 46

Terrell: 1406 West Moore Avenue

Tyler: 4516 South Broadway Ave

Tyler: 8942 South Broadway Avenue

Waco: 5301 Bosque Boulevard

Weslaco: 1025 Texas Boulevard North Suite #9

Coming soon

Allen: 190 East Stacy Road

Amarillo: 7701 I-40 Frontage Road Ste 700

Arlington: 1638 West Randol Mill Road

Austin: 2900 West Anderson Lane

Austin: 2110 West Slaughter Lane

Bee Cave: 12800 Galleria Circle

Cedar Hill: 305 W FM1382

Cedar Park: 3100 East Whitestone Boulevard

Corpus Christi: 3901 South Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi: 10241 South Padre Island Drive

Corsicana: 2211 South Interstate Highway 45

Dallas: 6333 East Mockingbird Lane #141

Dallas: 14902 Preston Road

Eagle Pass: 455 South Bibb Avenue

El Paso: 5917 North Mesa Street

El Paso: 9111 Dyer Street

El Paso: 1301 Lee Trevino Drive

Fort Worth: 5026 South Hulen St

Frisco: 4112 Legacy Drive

Frisco: 2930 Preston Road

Garland: 430 Winecup Way

Georgetown: 1019 W University Ave

Highland Village: 1401 Shoal Creek

Houston: 5520 Weslayan Street

Houston: 5125 Richmond Avenue

Houston: 726 Meyerland Plaza

Houston: 9726 Katy Freeway

Houston: 10065 Almeda Genoa Rd

Houston: 11623 Katy Freeway

Houston: 9215 West Road

Houston: 7714 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W

Humble: 232 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E

Humble: 20131 US 59

Irving: 3751 Irving Mall

Katy: 400 W Grand Parkway S

Kerrville: 200 Sidney Baker Street South

Killeen: 2100 S W S Young Drive

League City: 2801- Gulf Freeway South

Lewisville: 2424 Stemmons Freeway

Lubbock: 2721 50th Street

McAllen: 1801 South 10th Street

McAllen: 2901 North 10th Street

Mesquite: 1515 North Town East Boulevard

Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6

Nacogdoches: 3801 North Street

New Braunfels: 227 Creekside Crossing

Odessa: 2635 North County Road West

Odessa: 6359 East Hwy Texas 191

Palestine: 2117 Texas 256 Loop

Paris: 3020 Clarksville Street

Pasadena: 1000 Southmore Avenue

Pearland: 2650 Pearland Parkway #120

Plano: 1201 North Central Expressway

Richardson: 1455 West Buckingham Road

Rockwall: 1023 East Interstate 30

San Antonio: 2902 Goliad Road #112

San Antonio: 602 Northwest Loop 410

San Antonio: 6065 Northwest Loop 410 suite 145

San Antonio: 10004 Wurzbach Road

San Antonio: 13013 San Pedro Avenue

San Antonio: 1401 Southwest Loop 410

San Antonio: 6909 Texas 1604 Loop

San Marcos: 3941 Interstate Highway 35 South

Seguin: 1500 East Court Street

Sherman: 1938 North Grand Avenue

Stafford: 12656 Fountain Lake Circle

Temple: 3111 South 31st Street

Texarkana: 4250 Saint Michael Drive

The Woodlands: 4775 W Panther Creek Dr

Victoria: 7800 North Navarro Street Suite 175

Waco: 135 Eastgate Plaza

Weatherford: 627 Palo Pinto Street

Weatherford: 116 Interstate 20

Webster: 1249 W Bay Area Boulevard

Wichita Falls: 3111 Midwestern Parkway

Open and coming soon dates as of August 18.