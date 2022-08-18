Styles P Says He'll Boycott Verzuz If Swizz Beatz, Timbaland Leave Triller

“It would be good if they -- Triller, Swizz and Tim -- could rock out and figure a way to fix this,” Styles said. “Hip-Hop, it’s always a lot of funny s**t in it. I think people should just stick to what they said they were going to from the beginning."



"Hip-Hop people shouldn’t f**k with it if Swizz and Tim ain’t involved," he continued. "I sure wouldn’t. I wouldn’t watch it at all.”



After Swizz and Timbo filed their $28 million lawsuit earlier this week, Triller has released a more detail statement about the situation. They claim that both founders have already received $50 million from the app since their sale was completed last year, and will be able to make more in the future.



“This is not a feud over VERZUZ but simply about earn-out payments to Swizz and Tim,” the statement said. “Swizz and Tim have personally been paid by Triller over $50 million in cash and stock to-date, and they stand to benefit even more over time. In addition, they have annual obligations, which if met, and no breach has occurred, entitles them to additional payments.”



So far, the legal battle does not affect Verzuz's current operations or the app's ownership of the event.