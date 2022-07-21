Usher Weighs The Possibility Of Appearing In A Potential 'Verzuz' Battle

“There was a flyer that was put together," Usher explained. "It’s not official, no, we’re not doing that. But I can appreciate what I see. Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”



Usher's response comes after the calamity that ensued during the last R&B-themed Verzuz between Omarion and Mario as well as the bonus round featuring Ray J, Sammie, Pleasure P and Bobby V. Since then, fans have expressed their desire to see Usher get in the ring. Recently, Chris Brown was asked about doing a Verzuz with Usher, who influenced Breezy at the beginning of his career, during his recent appearance on Drink Champs.



“I would want to celebrate him and his life just as much as celebrating my stuff," Brown said. "I can’t act like he ain’t a pioneer, as well."



Watch Usher's entire interview below.

