Usher Weighs The Possibility Of Appearing In A Potential 'Verzuz' Battle
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2022
Usher is busier than ever these days thanks to his new residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Not long after kicking off the show, the "Good Love" singer took the time to address the possibility of participating in a Verzuz battle.
In an interview E!'s Daily Pop show aired on Wednesday, July 20, Usher was asked if he's down to go hit-for-hit with another R&B legend during a Verzuz battle. The Atlanta-based crooner acknowledged that potential opponents like Chris Brown, Ne-Yo and Trey Songz would be a fair fight, but said there's no plans for an epic battle like that any time soon.
“There was a flyer that was put together," Usher explained. "It’s not official, no, we’re not doing that. But I can appreciate what I see. Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”
Usher's response comes after the calamity that ensued during the last R&B-themed Verzuz between Omarion and Mario as well as the bonus round featuring Ray J, Sammie, Pleasure P and Bobby V. Since then, fans have expressed their desire to see Usher get in the ring. Recently, Chris Brown was asked about doing a Verzuz with Usher, who influenced Breezy at the beginning of his career, during his recent appearance on Drink Champs.
“I would want to celebrate him and his life just as much as celebrating my stuff," Brown said. "I can’t act like he ain’t a pioneer, as well."
