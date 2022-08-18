Texas Company Trying To Bring Back Extinct Animal

A Texas-based company is working to bring back an animal that went extinct nearly 90 years ago.

KXAN reported that Colossal Biosciences, based in Austin, is working with the University of Melbourne in Australia to bring back the thylacine. The marsupial is more commonly known as the "Tasmanian Tiger," and it was native to Australia.

The last wild Tasmanian Tiger was killed between 1920 and 1920. It used to be heavily hunted because it was known for eating livestock. The very last of the marsupial died at an Australian zoo in 1936.

The marsupials had 15 to 20 striped along their back and a skull that was similar to a dog's. It used to stand around 20-27 inches high and be 39-51 inches long. It also had a pouch like a kangaroo that it would use to carry its young.

So how is the company planning to bring the animal back?

Colossal plans to use genetic information and DNA to bring them back. The company said in a press release that bringing them back could re-balance the ecosystem on its native continent.

Check out what the Tasmanian Tiger looked like below: