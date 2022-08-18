This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Louisiana

Louisiana may be known for its traditional Southern and Cajun cuisine, but the Pelican State is also home to plenty of restaurants serving up delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine.

Taste of Home searched the country to find the absolute best Mexican restaurant in each state, including this popular favorite in Louisiana. According to the site: "From eclectic taco joints to upscale eateries, we've rounded up the very best Mexican restaurants across America."

So which Mexican restaurant in Louisiana is considered the best in the state?

Juan's Flying Burrito

Located in New Orleans, Juan's Flying Burrito is a favorite for a reason, giving customers a chance to try its wide menu of tasty faves like the Big Bowl, with skirt steak and potatoes, the Hawaii 5-0-4 Kamehameha Nachos, the "Cubandilla" quesadilla or the Veggie Punk Burrito, among others. Top off your meal by grabbing one of their many margaritas from the "Fly Dranks" menu.

Juan's Flying Burrito has multiple locations around New Orleans. Find your nearest one by checking the website.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about Louisiana's best Mexican restaurant:

"Meet the new food trend we're obsessed with: Creole Mexican. That's what they're cooking up at Juan's in New Orleans, where the most popular menu order is the taqueria's namesake, the Flying Burrito. It's filled with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, yellow rice, beans, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream."

