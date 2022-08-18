This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina

South Carolina may be known for its traditional Southern cuisine, or even regional dishes like Carolina-style barbecue, but the Palmetto State is also home to plenty of restaurants serving up delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine.

Taste of Home searched the country to find the absolute best Mexican restaurant in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina. According to the site: "From eclectic taco joints to upscale eateries, we've rounded up the very best Mexican restaurants across America."

So which Mexican restaurant in South Carolina is considered the best in the state?

La Nortena

Located in Charleston, La Nortena Taqueria & Mexican Grill is a favorite for a reason, giving customers a chance to try its wide menu of tasty faves like the traditional or ceviche tostadas, birria or chile verde burritos, or even its selection of tacos that will please any meat-lover or vegetarian.

La Nortena is located at 6275 Rivers Avenue, Suite A, in North Charleston.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about South Carolina's best Mexican restaurant:

"Fresh South Carolina seafood + traditional Mexican eats = the mouthwatering menu at La Nortena. You'll likely see the locals noshing on octopus ceviche or shrimp nachos while they sip one of the restaurant's specialty margaritas."

Check out Taste of Home's full report to see the best Mexican restaurant in each state.