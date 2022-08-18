This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
By Jason Hall
August 18, 2022
A Mobile restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Foosackly's as the top choice for Alabama.
"Sometimes, you can become the best by honing in on one goal," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "Foosackly's started as a fresh chicken finger joint with a full range of house-made dipping sauces, served with Southern hospitality. They have grown the chain across Alabama and Florida, satiating diners' appetite for well-prepared fried chicken. Wash it all down with some fresh-squeezed lemonade or iconic sweet tea."
Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken tenders in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Foosackly's
- Alaska- Kriner's Diner
- Arizona- Four Peaks Brewing Company
- Arkansas- Stickyz Rock n' Roll Chicken Shack
- California- Birdies
- Colorado- Birdcall
- Connecticut- Mystic Pizza
- Delaware- The Farmer & The Cow
- Florida- Huey Magoo's
- Georgia- Spanky's Pizza Galley and Saloon
- Hawaii- Down the Hatch
- Idaho- The Lift
- Illinois- Chicken Lit Tenders & Wings
- Indiana- Maxine's Chicken & Waffle
- Iowa- Christopher's
- Kansas- Paul & Jack's Tavern
- Kentucky- Grime's Fast Food Restaurant
- Louisiana- Raising Cane's
- Maine- Crown Fried Chicken
- Maryland- Gino's Burgers & Chicken
- Massachusetts- Thornton's Fenway Grill
- Michigan- Uncle Joe's Chicken Fingers
- Minnesota- The Coop
- Mississippi- Abner's Famous Chicken
- Missouri- Civil Kitchen
- Montana- Roost Fried Chicken
- Nebraska- Blatt Beer & Table
- Nevada- Original Chicken Tender
- New Hampshire- The Puritan Backroom
- New Jersey- Urban Chicken
- New Mexico- Frank's Famous Chicken & Waffles
- New York- Sticky's
- North Carolina- Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack
- North Dakota- No Bull Steakhouse
- Ohio- Tender Towne
- Oklahoma- The Drum Room
- Oregon- Bae's Fried Chicken
- Pennsylvania- Love & Honey Fried Chicken
- Rhode Island- Royal Fried Chicken
- South Carolina- Boxcar Betty's
- South Dakota- The Keg
- Tennessee- McDougal's Chicken Fingers and Wings
- Texas- Street's Fine Chicken
- Utah- Riverside Corner
- Vermont- Chicken Charlie's
- Virginia- Sweetwater Tavern
- Washington- Heaven Sent Fried Chicken
- West Virginia- Quaker Steak & Lube
- Wisconsin- Cream City Cluckery
- Wyoming- Peaches' Family Restaurant