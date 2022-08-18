This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama

A Mobile restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Foosackly's as the top choice for Alabama.

"Sometimes, you can become the best by honing in on one goal," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "Foosackly's started as a fresh chicken finger joint with a full range of house-made dipping sauces, served with Southern hospitality. They have grown the chain across Alabama and Florida, satiating diners' appetite for well-prepared fried chicken. Wash it all down with some fresh-squeezed lemonade or iconic sweet tea."

Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken tenders in every state is included below: