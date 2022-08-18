This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
August 18, 2022
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts.
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its baseball, college life, and performing arts, this sports bar is the spot for fresh food and lots of drink choices," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "During the warmer months, patrons soak in the view of the Boston skyline while enjoying this neighborhood mainstay. They present their crispy tenders traditionally, served with sweet honey mustard as an appetizer, or the hot version of sautéed Cajun fingers called 'Jerry's Missing Fingers.'"
Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken tenders in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Foosackly's
- Alaska- Kriner's Diner
- Arizona- Four Peaks Brewing Company
- Arkansas- Stickyz Rock n' Roll Chicken Shack
- California- Birdies
- Colorado- Birdcall
- Connecticut- Mystic Pizza
- Delaware- The Farmer & The Cow
- Florida- Huey Magoo's
- Georgia- Spanky's Pizza Galley and Saloon
- Hawaii- Down the Hatch
- Idaho- The Lift
- Illinois- Chicken Lit Tenders & Wings
- Indiana- Maxine's Chicken & Waffle
- Iowa- Christopher's
- Kansas- Paul & Jack's Tavern
- Kentucky- Grime's Fast Food Restaurant
- Louisiana- Raising Cane's
- Maine- Crown Fried Chicken
- Maryland- Gino's Burgers & Chicken
- Massachusetts- Thornton's Fenway Grill
- Michigan- Uncle Joe's Chicken Fingers
- Minnesota- The Coop
- Mississippi- Abner's Famous Chicken
- Missouri- Civil Kitchen
- Montana- Roost Fried Chicken
- Nebraska- Blatt Beer & Table
- Nevada- Original Chicken Tender
- New Hampshire- The Puritan Backroom
- New Jersey- Urban Chicken
- New Mexico- Frank's Famous Chicken & Waffles
- New York- Sticky's
- North Carolina- Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack
- North Dakota- No Bull Steakhouse
- Ohio- Tender Towne
- Oklahoma- The Drum Room
- Oregon- Bae's Fried Chicken
- Pennsylvania- Love & Honey Fried Chicken
- Rhode Island- Royal Fried Chicken
- South Carolina- Boxcar Betty's
- South Dakota- The Keg
- Tennessee- McDougal's Chicken Fingers and Wings
- Texas- Street's Fine Chicken
- Utah- Riverside Corner
- Vermont- Chicken Charlie's
- Virginia- Sweetwater Tavern
- Washington- Heaven Sent Fried Chicken
- West Virginia- Quaker Steak & Lube
- Wisconsin- Cream City Cluckery
- Wyoming- Peaches' Family Restaurant