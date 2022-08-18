This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its baseball, college life, and performing arts, this sports bar is the spot for fresh food and lots of drink choices," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "During the warmer months, patrons soak in the view of the Boston skyline while enjoying this neighborhood mainstay. They present their crispy tenders traditionally, served with sweet honey mustard as an appetizer, or the hot version of sautéed Cajun fingers called 'Jerry's Missing Fingers.'"

Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken tenders in every state is included below: