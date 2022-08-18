This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Nebraska

Loaded fries are a genius way to turn a snack into a meal. The popular menu item can be topped with chili, cheese, scallions, tomato, sour cream, ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, pork, jackfruit, and so much more! Some restaurants will even allow you to choose the toppings that you want to create a custom order. There is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves loaded fries to such perfection that you won't even want to alter them due to the exceptional flavor combination that the signature dish offers.

According to LoveFood, the best loaded fries in the entire state of Nebraska can be found at the Backlot Tap House in Omaha. The yukuza fries are a customer favorite featuring a mixture of beer cheese, pork, and bbq sauce.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"Customers can’t get enough of the yakuza fries at Backlot Taphouse. Topped with Korean-style barbecue sauce, beer cheese, scallions and pork crackling, they’re a little different to the loaded fries you might find elsewhere – and they’re seriously good. The restaurant also offers fries with blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce, as well as an ‘OG’ version with boom boom sauce (mayo with sriracha, chili sauce, mustard and ketchup), scallions and pork crackling."