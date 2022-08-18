This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

August 18, 2022

Basket of Bacon Cheesy Crinkle Cut French Fries
Photo: Getty Images

Loaded fries are a genius way to turn a snack into a meal. The popular menu item can be topped with chili, cheese, scallions, tomato, sour cream, ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, pork, jackfruit, and so much more! Some restaurants will even allow you to choose the toppings that you want to create a custom order. There is one restaurant in Ohio that serves loaded fries to such perfection that you won't even want to alter them due to the exceptional flavor combination that the signature dish offers.

According to LoveFood, the best loaded fries in the entire state of Ohio can be found at the Melt Bar & Grill throughout the state. Their hangover fries are topped with an egg, cheese, and scallions.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"Ohio-based chain Melt Bar and Grilled, which has locations in Columbus, Cleveland and elsewhere, takes loaded fries to their logical conclusion: the hangover cure. Well, there’s obviously no guarantee attached, but we reckon it’s worth a try. Described as the restaurant’s take on poutine, the fries are drenched in a rich gravy and topped with pulled pork, melted mozzarella cheese, scallions and a fried egg. Just fabulous."
