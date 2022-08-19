2 Tennessee Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

Tennessee has once again proven itself to be one of the best states to find barbecue. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.

Texas proves it does everything bigger by being the best state overall for barbecue, with several cities of the Lone Star state grabbing a place on the list, including the top two spots. However, plenty of states were represented well on the list. Tennessee even had two cities on the list, with one ranking in the Top 5.

So which cities in Tennessee made the list?

Nashville and Memphis

Both cities ranked in the Top 15, thanks in large part to Memphis' famous style of barbecue. Nashville got the lead over Memphis because Music City's abundance of restaurants, having a slight lead of number of BBQ restaurants per 100,000 residents as well as the average Yelp rating.

However, according to the report, people in Memphis spend the most time online searching for barbecue-related topics, scoring a perfect 100 in the Google Trends metric.

Here are the Top 25 cities in the country for BBQ:

San Antonio, Texas Austin, Texas San Jose, California Nashville, Tennessee Las Vegas, Nevada Birmingham, Alabama Tampa, Florida Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Jacksonville, Florida Kansas City, Missouri Memphis, Tennessee Dallas, Texas Orlando, Florida Raleigh, North Carolina Richmond, Virginia Louisville, Kentucky Washington, D.C. Houston, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Virginia Beach, Virginia Charlotte, North Carolina San Diego, California Sacramento, California Indianapolis, Indiana Cincinatti, Ohio

Check out Clever's report to see the full list of the best BBQ cities around the country.