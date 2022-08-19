Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause Of Death Revealed 6 Months Later

Authorities in Los Angeles determined actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death six months after her body was found.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled that Pearlman, 43, died by suicide caused by sodium nitrate toxicity on February 18, NBC News reports.

The actress, who had appeared in roles on General Hospital and Empire, was reported missing days before her body was found inside a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood, but coroner's office hadn't previously released details on her cause of death prior to this week.

Michael Chiaverini, who represented Pearlman, issued a statement in response to news of her body being found on February 18.

“We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman’s passing today,” Chiaverini said via NBC News. “The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve.”

Savannah Pearlman, Lindsey's cousin, initially shared the LAPD's missing person report on her Twitter account on February 17, before providing an update the following day.

"I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance," Savannah Pearlman tweeted. "Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor."

Savannah also shared the National Suicide Hotline's number in a followup tweet, which she said was at the request of Lindsey's sister, on February 18.