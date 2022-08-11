Nipsey Hussle Will Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

That's not the only way L.A. will honor Nipsey. Ahead of his upcoming birthday, a new Hyde Park Station on the K Line in South Los Angeles has been dedicated to the late rapper. Not long after the Walk of Fame's announcement, Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke about Nipsey's legacy at the opening ceremony for the train station, which is located near The Marathon Clothing store where he took his last breath.



“After he caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” Harris-Dawson said according to the L.A. Times.

