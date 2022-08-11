Nipsey Hussle Will Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
By Tony M. Centeno
August 11, 2022
In honor of what would've been his 37th birthday, the late Nipsey Hussle will receive a star on Hollywood's Walk Of Fame.
On Wednesday, August 10, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced their plans to honor the prolific rapper during a ceremony on August 15, which is the rapper's birthday. Along with Nip, the Black Eyed Peas, actor Michael B. Jordan, NFL icon Michael Strahan and others will also be honored as a part of the 2022 class. Nipsey Hussle will join a slew of rap stars who have been honored in the past like DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, Diddy, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg.
Nipsey Hussle will receive a Star on the Walk Of Fame on August 15TH (His 37th Birthday) @ 10am PST 💙 🏁 pic.twitter.com/UFMhboi6F3— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 10, 2022
That's not the only way L.A. will honor Nipsey. Ahead of his upcoming birthday, a new Hyde Park Station on the K Line in South Los Angeles has been dedicated to the late rapper. Not long after the Walk of Fame's announcement, Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke about Nipsey's legacy at the opening ceremony for the train station, which is located near The Marathon Clothing store where he took his last breath.
“After he caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” Harris-Dawson said according to the L.A. Times.
Nipsey Hussle gets a train station named after him on Crenshaw pic.twitter.com/sKgYFA2hca— 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) August 11, 2022
Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed by Eric Holder, Jr. in front of the rapper's store on Slauson Avenue in 2019. The 33-year-old died on the scene while Holder, Jr. took off. The shooter was eventually arrested and spent the past three years behind bars before he was formally convicted of murdering the rapper earlier this year.