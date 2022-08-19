Arizona Schools Closed, Thousands Without Power After Powerful Storms
By Ginny Reese
August 19, 2022
Another round of powerful storms moved across Arizona on Thursday night (August 18th). AZ Family reported that those storms left thousands without power on Friday morning (August 19th), causing some area schools to cancel classes.
The storms left a path of damage, including fallen trees and downed power lines. More than 5,000 APS customers were still without power in Peoria on Friday morning. This forced Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes for Friday. The schools with canceled classes include:
- Peoria High School
- Peoria Flex Academy
- MET Professional Academy
- Cheyenne Elementary
Alta Loma and Peoria Elementary have delayed start times.
The downed power lines in Peoria caused many intersections in the area to be shut down. According to Peoria Police, the closed intersections include:
- 83rd Avenue & Cactus Road - closed in all directions
- 91st Avenue from Peoria to Grand avenues
- Cactus Road from 83rd to 91st avenues
- 79th Avenue from Cactus Road to Peoria Avenue
- 79th Avenue & Columbine Road
#TrafficAlert - Multiple closures due to storm damage & power lines down.— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) August 19, 2022
