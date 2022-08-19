Arizona Schools Closed, Thousands Without Power After Powerful Storms

Another round of powerful storms moved across Arizona on Thursday night (August 18th). AZ Family reported that those storms left thousands without power on Friday morning (August 19th), causing some area schools to cancel classes.

The storms left a path of damage, including fallen trees and downed power lines. More than 5,000 APS customers were still without power in Peoria on Friday morning. This forced Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes for Friday. The schools with canceled classes include:

Peoria High School

Peoria Flex Academy

MET Professional Academy

Cheyenne Elementary

Alta Loma and Peoria Elementary have delayed start times.

The downed power lines in Peoria caused many intersections in the area to be shut down. According to Peoria Police, the closed intersections include: