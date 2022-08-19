Arizona Schools Closed, Thousands Without Power After Powerful Storms

By Ginny Reese

August 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Another round of powerful storms moved across Arizona on Thursday night (August 18th). AZ Family reported that those storms left thousands without power on Friday morning (August 19th), causing some area schools to cancel classes.

The storms left a path of damage, including fallen trees and downed power lines. More than 5,000 APS customers were still without power in Peoria on Friday morning. This forced Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes for Friday. The schools with canceled classes include:

  • Peoria High School
  • Peoria Flex Academy
  • MET Professional Academy
  • Cheyenne Elementary

Alta Loma and Peoria Elementary have delayed start times.

The downed power lines in Peoria caused many intersections in the area to be shut down. According to Peoria Police, the closed intersections include:

  • 83rd Avenue & Cactus Road - closed in all directions
  • 91st Avenue from Peoria to Grand avenues
  • Cactus Road from 83rd to 91st avenues
  • 79th Avenue from Cactus Road to Peoria Avenue
  • 79th Avenue & Columbine Road
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.