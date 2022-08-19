Can You Guess South Carolina's Best Snack?

Who doesn't enjoy a good snack? Whether you're craving some sweet, salty or savory, there is a quick treat out there that is perfect for everyone.

Food and Wine found the best snack foods in each state, including one popular favorite that is a staple of South Carolina. According to the site, "the food in question needed to be able to ship without a lot of effort. (In other words, probably no dry ice.)"

So which snack food is the best in South Carolina?

Boiled Peanuts

Is there anything more completely Southern than boiled peanuts? These salty treats are a favorite snack in several states, including South Carolina. The Palmetto State loves boiled peanuts so much, in fact, that it officially became the state snack in 2006, according to the South Carolina Legislature.

Here's what Food and Wine had to say:

"There isn't a state in the Deep South where boiled peanuts aren't widely popular, but even some Southerners might be surprised to learn that only on state bothered to declare them the official state snack. That state is South Carolina, where love of the green peanut boiled forever in salted water almost becomes an obsession; native son Stephen Colbert has even been known to show off his childhood favorite on The Late Show. The annual peanut boil in Columbia is one of the most fun places to dive into a bag, but you can find them all over, from roadside stands, traditionally down near the ocean (beach snacks!), to gas stations and supermarkets — the latter usually stocks a canned version, if you're willing to go there."

Check out Food and Wine's full list to see the best snack in each state.