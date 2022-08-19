Did Dust Devil Or Non-Supercell Tornado Sweep Through Texas? See The Video

By Dani Medina

August 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas resident captured a moving, swirly storm on video on Thursday (August 18) afternoon — and others are wondering whether it's a tornado or not.

The video shows a landspout that formed in Liberty Hill, according to FOX 7. The viewer who sent the video in, Michael McCluskey, sent the video into the news outlet.

At first, it was believed to have been a dust devil. But FOX 7 meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe disputed that theory. "(It's) probably a non-supercell tornado. Some people call them landspouts, analogous to a waterspout. A dust devil is usually smaller," she said.

Parts of Texas are forecast to get a couple of inches of rain heading into the weekend.

Stay tuned to your local news station for up-to-date weather forecasts.

Check out the video below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.