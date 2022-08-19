A Texas resident captured a moving, swirly storm on video on Thursday (August 18) afternoon — and others are wondering whether it's a tornado or not.

The video shows a landspout that formed in Liberty Hill, according to FOX 7. The viewer who sent the video in, Michael McCluskey, sent the video into the news outlet.

At first, it was believed to have been a dust devil. But FOX 7 meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe disputed that theory. "(It's) probably a non-supercell tornado. Some people call them landspouts, analogous to a waterspout. A dust devil is usually smaller," she said.

Parts of Texas are forecast to get a couple of inches of rain heading into the weekend.

Check out the video below: