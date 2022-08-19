Here's The Best Loaded Fries In Colorado

People love french fries. People also love dumping yummy ingredients on top of those fries.

This salty, calorie-loaded dish can function as both an appetizer and a meal, depending on your hunger. Cheese, chili, bacon, veggies, guacamole, and much more fixings can go on top of a bed of crispy fries. Thankfully, plenty of restaurants, bars, fast food places, and other eateries serve loaded fries.

If you're ever curious about the most delicious serving of loaded fries, LoveFood makes the search easier. The website found the best ones in every state, including Colorado.

The tastiest loaded fries you can find in the Centennial State are Queso Fries from 5280 Burger Bar!

"The queso fries at 5280 Burger Bar come in a boat and they’re smothered in so much delicious sauce, they could conceivably float. The skin-on-fries are cut and freshly made in-house and are topped with green chili queso sauce, pico de gallo and extra cheese. Other mouthwatering loaded options include pork green chili, bacon pieces, truffle and Parmesan, as well as the Frito pie fries with red chili, shredded Cheddar and Fritos (what else?). The small chain has locations in downtown Denver and Westminster, as well as an outpost in Austin, Texas."