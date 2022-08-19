Here's The Best Loaded Fries In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

August 19, 2022

Unhealthy Messy Chili Cheese Fries
Photo: Getty Images

People love french fries. People also love dumping yummy ingredients on top of those fries.

This salty, calorie-loaded dish can function as both an appetizer and a meal, depending on your hunger. Cheese, chili, bacon, veggies, guacamole, and much more fixings can go on top of a bed of crispy fries. Thankfully, plenty of restaurants, bars, fast food places, and other eateries serve loaded fries.

If you're ever curious about the most delicious serving of loaded fries, LoveFood makes the search easier. The website found the best ones in every state, including Florida.

The tastiest loaded fries you can find in the Sunshine State are Cheese Fries from Rock That Burger!

"From chopped frankfurters to chili, you can take your choice of toppings when you order loaded fries from Rock That Burger – and you really can’t go wrong. However, it’s the simple cheese fries with an oozy Cheddar sauce ladled over the top that win the most praise. You can get them with added jalapeños too (pictured). If you can handle it, they’re the perfect accompaniment to one of the restaurant’s loaded burgers."

If you want to try this dish, drop by 7138 SW 117 Ave. in Miami. Rock That Burger is available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Check out LoveFood's full list of irresistible loaded fries.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.