Here's The Best Loaded Fries In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

August 19, 2022

Loaded French Fries
Photo: Getty Images

People love french fries. People also love dumping yummy ingredients on top of those fries.

This salty, calorie-loaded dish can function as both an appetizer and a meal, depending on your hunger. Cheese, chili, bacon, veggies, guacamole, and much more fixings can go on top of a bed of crispy fries. Thankfully, plenty of restaurants, bars, fast food places, and other eateries serve loaded fries.

If you're ever curious about the most delicious serving of loaded fries, LoveFood makes the search easier. The website found the best ones in every state, including Washington.

The tastiest loaded fries you can find in the Evergreen State are Dirty Dirty Fries from Pickled Fish!

"You could substitute the word ‘dirty' for ‘delicious’ here, because the loaded fries dished up at seafood spot Pickled Fish are just that. The restaurant’s wonderfully named dirty dirty fries come with fat, crisp lardons, pickled peppers, goats’ cheese and truffle ketchup. They are truly loaded – and highly recommended."

If you want to try this dish, drop by 409 Sid Snyder Dr. in Long Beach. Pickled Fish is available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out LoveFood's full list of irresistible loaded fries.

