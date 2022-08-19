Here's Why YoungBoy Never Broke Again Was Removed From The Game's Album

“So I had to make an executive decision on whether I wanted to pay the tab he sent me, which was a respectable, great tab, it was love, I can’t front," Wack said. "But that tab would’ve cut into that, that and that. He gave me a deal for half that. He already sent me a bill for 150, which was love, that’s nephew. So 300 is his rate, but you know, because what happens is with YoungBoy, he was going to do that for the video and everything. So once you go to video and YouTube, he one of the highest streaming individuals on YouTube."



Wack emphasized that there was no ill will from anyone involve in the situation. They've been able to afford the song if the album was 20 tracks as previously planned. However, once Game added 10 more songs with at least six that needed sample clearances, the budget began to disappear quickly with no funds to cover YoungBoy's fee.



This is the second record that had to be cut from the final version of Game's new album. Hours before the LP was set to drop, Wack said he had to remove Game's posthumous collaboration with Nipsey Hussle .They were forced to take their song "World Tours" off the album because they received a cease-and-desist letter from Atlantic Records' legal team after they discovered there was no paperwork or agreements made for the song.



In case you haven't heard it, listen to The Game and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's song "OPP" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE