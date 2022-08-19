'One And Only' Chicago Castle For Sale In Bridgeport

A space fit for a king and queen was just added to the Windy City market, and it may be the only one of its kind near the city. This Chicago castle, located off of Carpenter Street is currently on the market for $669,999. The five bedroom, three bathroom space encompasses 1,800 square-feet spread across three stories. According to Zillow, a fireplace, home gym, and bar are just a few of the many features that elevate this listing.

Aside from architectural features, the location of the house is very convenient and offers an easy commute into the city. It is walkable to local restaurants and the Orange Line.

Here is what Zillow had to say about the unique listing:

"Honey-STOP THE CAR!! Presenting the one & only Bridgeport Castle! This Unique Single Family Home boasts 3 full levels of living space! Main level offering Living Room with Fireplace, formal dining room with coffered ceiling, Cabinet kitchen with Granite counter-tops with exterior access to 2nd floor patio/balcony, 1st Bedroom, & Full Ceramic Tile Bath. 2nd Level Offers loft style Recreational Room, Large Master Bedroom, 3rd Bedroom, plus a Full Bathroom! Lower Level offers Large Family Room-perfect for entertaining, Laundry Room, Sitting Room, 2 additional bedrooms, Full Ceramic Tile Bath, Gym/Bar with exterior access leading to the breathtaking Terrace!"