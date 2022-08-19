Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Tries To Buy Stolen Human Remains Via Facebook

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 19, 2022

Photo: East Pennsboro Township Police

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

40-year-old Jeremy Lee Pauley of Enola, Pennsylvania, allegedly bought stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman to resell them on Facebook. According to an affidavit, Pauley told investigators he intended to resell the body parts, and investigators allege he arranged to pay the Arkansas woman $4,000 for them through Facebook Messenger.

Pauley described himself as a collector of what he called "oddities," and has a website offering, "the odd and unusual, museum exhibits, guest lectures, live entertainment, and so much more! Strange, curious, and unique in every way possible!" according to a Facebook page he used to market the site.

The remains had reportedly been donated to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. They were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services for cremation, according to UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor. While there, they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold.

Pauley has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges. He was arrested on July 22 and had an initial court appearance yesterday (August 18). According to court records, Pauley has been released on $50,000 bond.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.