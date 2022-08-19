Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Tries To Buy Stolen Human Remains Via Facebook

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

40-year-old Jeremy Lee Pauley of Enola, Pennsylvania, allegedly bought stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman to resell them on Facebook. According to an affidavit, Pauley told investigators he intended to resell the body parts, and investigators allege he arranged to pay the Arkansas woman $4,000 for them through Facebook Messenger.

Pauley described himself as a collector of what he called "oddities," and has a website offering, "the odd and unusual, museum exhibits, guest lectures, live entertainment, and so much more! Strange, curious, and unique in every way possible!" according to a Facebook page he used to market the site.

The remains had reportedly been donated to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. They were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services for cremation, according to UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor. While there, they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold.

Pauley has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges. He was arrested on July 22 and had an initial court appearance yesterday (August 18). According to court records, Pauley has been released on $50,000 bond.