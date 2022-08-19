Texas Woman Says She Was Poisoned After Touching Napkin On Her Car

A Texas woman says she was poisoned after touching a napkin that was wedged into her car door.

Erin Mims was at a Houston restaurant with her husband earlier this week. When they left the restaurant, she noticed the napkin, according to FOX 26. "I didn't think nothing of it. I just threw it out. I opened the door with the tips of my fingers. I asked my husband, 'Did you put a napkin in the door?' And he said no," Mims said.

She went back inside the restaurant to wash her hands. About 5 minutes after leaving the restaurant, she said her "whole arm started tingling and feeling numb."

"I couldn't breathe. I started getting hot flashes, my chest was hurting, my heart was beating really fast," Mims said.

Mims' husband took her to a local hospital and doctors ran several tests, including urine samples, blood tests and a CAT scan. "They said my vitals were all over the place. The doctor came in, and told me it wasn't enough in my system to determine what it was, but said it was acute poisoning from an unknown substance," she said.

The doctor said the incident sounds like a "failed kidnap attempt." Mims filed an assault report with the Houston Police Department. They said this was the first complaint of its kind.

Mims shared her experience on social media and it went absolutely viral. Viewers' responses ranged from going through similar experiences to suggesting she was having a panic attack since she said in the video she was a germaphobe.