This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

August 19, 2022

A large bowl of gourmet black truffle french fries in a bowl sprinkled with shredded parmesan cheese.
Photo: Getty Images

Loaded fries are a genius way to turn a snack into a meal. The popular menu item can be topped with chili, cheese, scallions, tomato, sour cream, ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, pork, jackfruit, and so much more! Some restaurants will even allow you to choose the toppings that you want to create a custom order. There is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves loaded fries to such perfection that you won't even want to alter them due to the exceptional flavor combination that the signature dish offers.

According to LoveFood, the best loaded fries in the entire state of Minnesota can be found at the Smack Shack throughout the state. LoveFood recommended trying the famous lobster poutine topped with special cheese and an entire lobster claw.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"What could possibly be better than a bowl of poutine rich with gravy and laced with melty, squeaky cheese curds? All that plus lobster? Well, that’s the specialty at Smack Shack, which has locations in Bloomington, Minneapolis and Roseville. The skillet dish is crisp Cajun fries topped with Taleggio cheese sauce with curds and lobster claw. It’s delicious and there’s no skimping on the lobster either."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.