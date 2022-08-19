This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Minnesota

Loaded fries are a genius way to turn a snack into a meal. The popular menu item can be topped with chili, cheese, scallions, tomato, sour cream, ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, pork, jackfruit, and so much more! Some restaurants will even allow you to choose the toppings that you want to create a custom order. There is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves loaded fries to such perfection that you won't even want to alter them due to the exceptional flavor combination that the signature dish offers.

According to LoveFood, the best loaded fries in the entire state of Minnesota can be found at the Smack Shack throughout the state. LoveFood recommended trying the famous lobster poutine topped with special cheese and an entire lobster claw.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"What could possibly be better than a bowl of poutine rich with gravy and laced with melty, squeaky cheese curds? All that plus lobster? Well, that’s the specialty at Smack Shack, which has locations in Bloomington, Minneapolis and Roseville. The skillet dish is crisp Cajun fries topped with Taleggio cheese sauce with curds and lobster claw. It’s delicious and there’s no skimping on the lobster either."