Wild Footage Shows California Flash Mob 'Ransack' Gas Station

The Gateway Harbor 7-Eleven was looted by a flash mob that took over the streets of Los Angeles on Monday morning. According to KTLA, footage of the incident was recently released that detailed the mob violently crowding the streets and stealing from the 7-Eleven.

The Los Angeles Police Department took to Instagram to share the video and detail the incident to followers.

"‘Flash Mob’ Looters Ransack Convenient Store after Street Takeover On August 15 around 12:40am a street takeover initiated at Figueroa and El Segundo. The spectators then formed a ‘flash mob’ of looters and rushed a nearby 7-Eleven," the post reads. The video shows multiple people picking things off of the shelves and running out of the store.

KTLA mentioned that the incident began at 12:40 a.m when a large group of people created a pit in the middle of the intersection near the gas station. The pit was so large that the roads had to be shut down.