Here's What $2,000 In Rent Will Get You In Los Angeles County

By Logan DeLoye

August 17, 2022

Busy traffic in Downtown Los Angeles at dusk
Photo: Getty Images

Regardless of what "expensive" means to you, spending $2,000 a month on rent in Los Angeles County can get you quite a bit more than you might expect. According to FOX5, the square footage available for the price will depend on what section of the city you choose rent in. For example, renting downtown will be more expensive per square foot than renting a space located a few miles outside of the city.

The average studio in Los Angeles County rents for around $1,369. Depending on the location, the size could range anywhere from 470 square-foot to 700 square-foot. FOX5 mentioned that renting a studio off of Spring Street that encompasses 470 square-foot will cost closer to the $2,000 a month mark than renting the same sized space off of West 95th Street.

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom space off of West 95th will cost just about the same price as a small studio off of Spring. A one-bedroom in Los Angeles County is more expensive than a studio. The average one-bedroom space runs renters around $1,605 per month. A two-bedroom will break the budget costing just over $2,000 a month, while a three-bedroom is out of the question on a budget of $2,000 ringing in around $2,735 per month.

FOX5 shared that renting in Los Angeles County is more comparative to Sacramento than it is to San Francisco.

