Watch: Gunna Remains In Good Spirits During Family Video Call From Jail
By Tony M. Centeno
July 18, 2022
Gunna has been behind bars for the past two months. Despite reports that he was looking a bit frail, the YSL rapper appeared to be well during his recent video call with family.
On Sunday, July 18, a video of Gunna talking with family members during a video chat surfaced on social media. In the brief clip, we can see the Atlanta native smiling in his blue jumpsuit as he says hi to his godson, who sounded happy to speak with him based on his laughs and babbles.
“Shorty look like a real playa, though,” Gunna said as he grinned on the call.
Gunna calls home from jail! He appears to be in good spirits 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0CXrYgHx12— No Jumper (@nojumper) July 17, 2022
Gunna turned himself in a day or so after Young Thug and other YSL members were indicted for 56 counts of crimes relating to a RICO case against Thug's record label. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office accused YSL of being a street gang that had committed a litany of crimes from armed robbery to murder. Thugger and his family have maintained his innocence despite accruing more charges following his arrest. Gunna also advocated for his innocence in an open letter he posted on his birthday.
"I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstance," Gunna wrote in the letter. "I worked, I honed my craft, I worked, I empowered Black Women in my industry, I worked, I lived in the recording studio, I worked, I lived on the road, I worked. I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life and to be able to provide for my loved ones. For now, I don't have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!"
Both Young Thug and Gunna were denied bond and will have to stay behind bars until their trial date in 2023.