Watch: Gunna Remains In Good Spirits During Family Video Call From Jail

Gunna turned himself in a day or so after Young Thug and other YSL members were indicted for 56 counts of crimes relating to a RICO case against Thug's record label. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office accused YSL of being a street gang that had committed a litany of crimes from armed robbery to murder. Thugger and his family have maintained his innocence despite accruing more charges following his arrest. Gunna also advocated for his innocence in an open letter he posted on his birthday.



"I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstance," Gunna wrote in the letter. "I worked, I honed my craft, I worked, I empowered Black Women in my industry, I worked, I lived in the recording studio, I worked, I lived on the road, I worked. I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life and to be able to provide for my loved ones. For now, I don't have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!"



Both Young Thug and Gunna were denied bond and will have to stay behind bars until their trial date in 2023.